Amelia’s Closet to Hold Project ReStyle Fashion Show and Competition

Amelia’s Closet has announced its first fashion show fundraiser, Project ReStyle, to be held Thursday, October 13, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Liberty’s Station, 850 NW Broad Street,

Murfreesboro, TN. Demetria Kalodimos will emcee for this event.

“We are excited to present this unique event combining a restyling competition and a fashion show,” said founding executive director Jody Powers. “The competition will feature five teams repurposing, restyling, and reconstructing two outfits in 45 minutes, using donated clothing from Amelia’s Closet as their raw materials. The teams’ creations will be judged by a panel, with prizes for the winners.”

“While the teams are creating their outfits, our generous closet sponsors and partnering boutiques will present a fashion show of business attire and their favorite fall outfits,” Powers explained.

Since 2015, Amelia’s Closet has helped women from disadvantaged circumstances prepare for employment by providing professional attire, tips for successful interviews, and makeovers. Clients are referred from nearly 50 organizations, including Doors of Hope, Greenhouse Ministries, and The Journey Home.

The event will also include a silent auction of high-end handbags, artwork, and gift items.

“Having a job gives purpose,” Powers said. “Women coming from hardship lack the professional attire so necessary for making a first impression in a job interview. Our mission is to help our clients acquire gainful employment in the community, ending their cycle of poverty.”

Light hors d’oeuvres, generously provided by The Tasty Table, will be served by some of Liberty’s Station’s interns using their newly acquired skills. Liberty’s Station is a social enterprise of Amelia’s Closet whose mission is to provide employment opportunities for disadvantaged and disabled adults who face employment barriers.

Tickets to Project ReStyle are $35 and must be purchased in advance. For tickets, please visit www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/84a9c070-840b-498f-ac88-f3e9d202e250