Preds Foundation, SmileDirectClub Award SuperGrant to YAIPak

The Nashville Predators Foundation and SmileDirectClub presented YAIPak, a mobile crisis response program, with a SuperGrant totaling $35,500 at the Predators/Los Angeles Kings game on January 21 at Bridgestone Arena. The SuperGrant will cover the cost of pallet shelving and the purchase of a forklift to increase storage capacity and better manage supplies.

“We are proud to partner with SmileDirectClub and present a SuperGrant to YAIPak,” Nashville Predators Vice President of Community Relations Rebecca King said. “The Preds Foundation has been committed to supporting deserving organizations in the Middle Tennessee community for over 20 years, and we are grateful for the opportunity to provide funding for resources at YAIPak. The resources provided by YAIpak to those in need is life changing and they are fulling a big need in our community.”

YAIPak provides mobile outreach across many communities to support individuals in need. The team provides access to clothing, hygiene and comfort items for children entering foster care, supplies new household items for veterans moving from homelessness to housing, offers necessities to low-income families and the homeless and provides disaster relief supplies to communities impacted by natural disasters. Since launching in 2016, YAIPak meets those under-resourced through acts of kindness, with the hopes of reaching the world by making an impact.

“At SmileDirectClub, we understand that access to care is life changing, yet out of reach for many,” SmileDirectClub Chief Marketing Officer John Sheldon said. “We are proud to support the important work that the YAIPak organization is doing to offer direct access to important resources and care to members of our community.”

Introduced during the 2019-20 season as part of the groundbreaking partnership between the Predators Foundation and Nashville-based SmileDirectClub, multiple SuperGrants ranging from $25,000 to $100,000 will be awarded each season to Middle Tennessee community organizations. Funding will be allocated to support programming or the completion of large-scale projects that empower people during times of life transitions. Including the funds awarded to Home Street Home Ministries, Monroe Harding, Retrieving Independence and Maple Built, $200,000 in financial support was distributed by the SuperGrant program last season.

ABOUT THE NASHVILLE PREDATORS FOUNDATION EMPOWERED BY SMILEDIRECTCLUB

The Preds Foundation has partnered with Nashville-based SmileDirectClub in an ongoing effort to meet educational, social, health and cultural needs throughout Nashville and Middle Tennessee. The Preds Foundation is devoted to using its platform and influence from its affiliation with professional sports to serve the needs of the community by offering unique resources and financial support to local youth-oriented organizations. Since its inception in 1998, the Predators Foundation has awarded over $8 million in grants to the greater Nashville community. During the 2020-21 season, the Nashville Predators, Bridgestone Arena, Ford Ice Centers and Predators Foundation contributed over $4 million in cash and in-kind gifts throughout the Nashville community and surrounding areas. To learn more about the Nashville Predators Foundation empowered by SmileDirectClub and to see a list of upcoming events, visit NashvillePredators.com/Foundation.

ABOUT SMILEDIRECTCLUB

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC) (“SmileDirectClub”) is an oral care company and creator of the first medtech platform for teeth straightening. Through its cutting-edge telehealth technology and vertically integrated model, SmileDirectClub is revolutionizing the oral care industry. SmileDirectClub’s mission is to democratize access to a smile each and every person loves by making it affordable and convenient for everyone. SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, USA. For more information, please visit SmileDirectClub.com.