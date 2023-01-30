Suspects Prey on Elderly Man’s Kindness and Make Fraud Charges on his Bank Card

Detectives are attempting to identify two persons of interest who preyed on an elderly man’s kindness and charged more than $1,400 on his bank card.

On Jan. 21, the unidentified females asked the man if he could help them buy some items at Walmart. The 75-year-old man tried giving them money at first, they turned it down and asked him to go inside and pay for some items.

Due to his physical abilities, he sat down with one of the females while the other took the man’s bank card and attempted to purchase a cart full of items. The man confronted the woman saying he couldn’t afford all the items.

He took his card and after arriving home, family members noticed a $1,400-plus charge from Walmart. If you know these individuals, contact Det. Jessica Rice at 629-201-5550.