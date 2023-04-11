Predators Stay in Playoff Contention with 3-2 Shootout Victory Against Flames



It was a thrilling win for the Nashville Predators as they kept their playoff hopes alive by defeating the Calgary Flames 3-2 in a shootout on Monday night at Scotiabank Saddledome.

Tommy Novak scored the decisive goal in the shootout.

The Predators got goals from Zach Sanford and Egor Afanasyev, who scored his first career NHL goal.

Juuse Saros was outstanding in goal, making 43 saves to earn the victory.

The win moved the Predators to 41-31-8 on the season, remaining three points behind the Winnipeg Jets for the final Western Conference Wild Card spot.

The Predators will play their final two home games of the regular season against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday and the Colorado Avalanche on Friday.

Source: NHL