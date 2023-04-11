OBITUARY: Dawn Lee Farrar

Dawn Lee Farrar, age 54 of Murfreesboro, formerly of Hatley, MS, passed away on Thursday, April 6, 2023.

She was a native of Amory, MS, and was preceded in death by her father Dayton Lynn Farrar; grandparents, Dayton and Christine Farrar, Clyde and Claude Pearson.

Dawn attended Mississippi State University with a major in English. She was working for the Animal Medical Clinic in Murfreesboro. Dawn’s greatest love was her animals.

She is survived by her mother, Glinda Smith and husband Greg; sister, Missy Farrar Blissard; brother, Dayton Farrar; grandparent, Betty Turner; nephews, Shane Blissard and wife Abby, Wesley Blissard and wife Marcy, Andrew Farrar; great-nephews Jaxon, and James; great-niece, Harper, and Olivia; six furry companions, Annie, Shade, Tucker, Honey, Mika, and Morgan.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary www.ofsds.org

Visitation will be 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Tuesday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will be 11:00 AM Wednesday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. The burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com

