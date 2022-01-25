After losing 4 games in a row the Predators (26-14-3) win 2 huge games at home.

They still remain in playoff contention as they are tied for 2nd in the Central Division with the Blues (25-11-5). The Avalanche (28-8-3), Blues and Preds compete in the toughest division in the NHL. Each of these teams sit at the very top of the entire Western Conference.

The Preds took down the Jets (17-14-7) and Red Wings (18-18-6) last week. In both of these victories they scored 9 total goals and only conceded 3. Matt Duchene scored 2 goals and was accountable for an assist against Detroit. Juuse Saros secured 64 saves in this stretch as well.

The Preds will play 2 more games this week against the Kraken (13-24-4) and Oilers (19-16-2). These matchups will be on the road. Both games can be streamed on ESPN+ on Tuesday, January 25th at 9 PM and Thursday, January 27th at 8 PM.