Come out to this year’s “Boots & Bling” Winter Formal. You will be treated to an afternoon filled with music, dancing, desserts, and wonderful memories. Don’t forget to step into the photo booth so you can capture the special moments.

The dance will be held on February 5th at Roy Waldron Elementary School (125 Floyd Mayfield Dr, La Vergne, TN 37086) from 2 pm – 4 pm. Tickets will also be sold at the dance for $5.

For additional details, contact La Vergne Parks and Recreation at (615) 793-3224.

Visit https://www.lavergnetn.gov/civicalerts.aspx?AID=404 for more information.