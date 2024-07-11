Photos: Construction for Rutherford County’s Newest Elementary School

Check out the progress so far on Poplar Hill Elementary School! Located on Baker Road in Murfreesboro’s Blackman community, the school is scheduled to open in August 2025.

Poplar Hill is expected to relieve overcrowding at Stewarts Creek and Blackman elementary schools. School colors are green and white with a metallic gold accent and its mascot is the coyote.

Poplar Hill Elementary is located on a 61 acre campus, which has enough space for a middle school. Project cost is $59.9 million.

Poplar Hill Elementary School (Photos: Steve Solomon/RCS Information Technology) 1 of 9

