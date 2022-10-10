Monday, October 10, 2022
Community

Photo of the Week: October 10, 2022

Austin Timberlake
By Austin Timberlake
Forrest-Football
From Alan Woodard

Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

This week’s photo is from the Cascade versus Forrest football game on Friday, September 30th. The game ball was delivered by an Air Evac in Chapel Hill.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.

Austin Timberlake
Austin Timberlake
Austin contributes to all nine Middle Tennessee Source websites. This includes covering sports and news by writing articles and taking photos and videos for the publications. He is an MTSU graduate who loves the Blue Raiders, Titans, and Nashville SC.
