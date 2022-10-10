Monday, October 10, 2022
College Sports

Vols Football Player Arrested on Felony Assault Charges

Austin Timberlake
Austin Timberlake
Vols’ starting safety Jaylen McCollough was arrested and charged with aggravated felony assault on Sunday.

SportsNaut.com stated,” according to the arrest warrant, a man told police he inadvertently walked into the wrong apartment and left after apologizing to the residents. He said another man followed him out and became aggressive.”

According to ESPN, the arrest report says Jaylen punched the man in the face, causing him to fall backwards down the stairs and lose consciousness.

Head coach Josh Heupel said, “we learned of it really late yesterday and as we gather more information we’ll have more for you”

McCollough is the Vols starting safety and team captain. The status of his eligibility to play this weekend against #1 Alabama is uncertain.

