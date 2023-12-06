PepsiCo to Relocate its Downtown Nashville Distribution Facility to Smyrna

PepsiCo Beverages North America will be relocating its downtown Nashville distribution warehouse facility to a new, significantly larger facility in Smyrna, TN next year.

The facility will be the largest PBNA facility in the South and second largest in the country, allowing the company to accommodate years of future business growth in the ever-expanding Greater Nashville area.

Site development is currently underway in Smyrna and the new facility is expected to open in Spring 2024.

The new-build facility in Smyrna’s Southpark Distribution Park will allow PBNA to better serve the Greater Nashville region and beyond.

“We are excited to welcome PepsiCo Beverages North America to our town next year and look forward to a strong partnership for years to come.” stated Mary Esther Reed, Mayor.