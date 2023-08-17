Papa C Pies – Bring on the Decadence With National Chocolate Pecan Pie Day

A wise man once said eating chocolate once a day keeps the bad mood away, and we honestly have no reason to argue with him. Keep the good vibes rolling on Sunday, August 20th, by celebrating one of the year’s 19 national pie holidays with Papa C Pie’s award-winning Ghirardelli Chocolate Pie with Pecans.

The Winning Combination

Why settle for one flavor when the two together make a pie combination so delicious you won’t want to share a single bite. Seriously, this best-selling pie combination at Papa C’s starts with the recipe for the winner of Best Chocolate Pie in Nashville by popular vote from Nashville Lifestyles Magazine and then ups its game by marrying it to our favorite Southern gal, the classic Pecan Pie (by the way if you missed celebrating Pecan Pie Day, you can join us at Papa C’s on July 12 next year).

We’d be remiss if we didn’t emphasize that the delectable base of this particular chocolate pecan pie starts with exquisite Ghirardelli’s 60% cacao dark chocolate. The slogan of Ghirardelli is “Ghirardelli makes life a bite better,” and we’re pretty confident that having a slice of Papa C’s chocolate pecan pie makes life a HUGE bite better.

By the way, we really care about our customers with gluten intolerances, so we’ve created a gluten-intolerance friendly version of our Ghirardelli Chocolate Pie with Pecans to give all our friends a chance to indulge in one of our favorite national pie holidays.

Papa C Pies: A Lifetime Dedication to Pie-fection

The legacy of Chad Collier’s Papa C Pies starts three generations back with Grandmother Elsie. She always said, “You need to see and feel the ingredients come together” to make the perfect pie. You can taste the dedication to quality in every bite of Papa C’s pies. Each recipe starts with the finest, fresh ingredients and every pie has the perfect, flaky crust and delicious fillings. Join us August 20th for chocolate pecan pie day to see for yourself what pie-fection really tastes like.

Papa C Pies is located in Cool Springs at the corner of Bakers Bridge and Seaboard Lane and is open Monday through Saturday for all your dessert and savory pie needs. Save time by placing an order online for pickup or delivery! Call the bakery at 615-414-3435 for more information.

