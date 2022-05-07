Could your furry family member be the next Chewie pet lookalike?

Chewy is searching for Chewie pet lookalikes to be a part of a new campaign featuring Star Wars™ items available at Chewy. The Star Wars collection at Chewy is full of toys and accessories with fan favorites including a fluffy Chewbacca dog toy, flying Millennium Falcon cat toy, ultra-cute The Mandalorian Grogu bed and an imperial Darth Vader hoodie.

A pet winner will be selected based on their resemblance of Chewbacca and will receive the following VIP (Very Important Pet) package:

A custom Star Wars-themed photoshoot with Chewy Studios

A spotlight feature on Chewy’s website and social media

Exclusive items from The Star Wars collection at Chewy and Chewy’s Personalized Shop – toys, accessories, beds, pet parent gear and more!

Framed photoshoot photos so you can memorialize this epic experience

Bragging rights among all animals nearby and in galaxies far, far away

Submissions will be accepted through May 31. Here’s how you enter.

1. Share a photo of your Chewie-lookalike pet on social media

2. Tag @Chewy

3. Use the hashtags: #ChewyCastingCall and #Maythe4thBeWithYou