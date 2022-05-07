Could your furry family member be the next Chewie pet lookalike?

Chewy is searching for Chewie pet lookalikes to be a part of a new campaign featuring Star Wars™ items available at Chewy. The Star Wars collection at Chewy is full of toys and accessories with fan favorites including a fluffy Chewbacca dog toy, flying Millennium Falcon cat toy, ultra-cute The Mandalorian Grogu bed and an imperial Darth Vader hoodie.

A pet winner will be selected based on their resemblance of Chewbacca and will receive the following VIP (Very Important Pet) package:

  • A custom Star Wars-themed photoshoot with Chewy Studios
  • A spotlight feature on Chewy’s website and social media
  • Exclusive items from The Star Wars collection at Chewy and Chewy’s Personalized Shop toys, accessories, beds, pet parent gear and more!
  • Framed photoshoot photos so you can memorialize this epic experience
  • Bragging rights among all animals nearby and in galaxies far, far away

Submissions will be accepted through May 31. Here’s how you enter.

1. Share a photo of your Chewie-lookalike pet on social media
2. Tag @Chewy
3. Use the hashtags: #ChewyCastingCall and #Maythe4thBeWithYou
Learn more here and shop the new Chewy collection here.

