Reelgood just published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (04/28/22 to 05/04/22).
Here are some highlights for this week.
- The Batman is the most popular title across all services for a second week.
- Right behind is the show Ozark, with its season finale trending among fans.
- New on the list is Under the Banner of Heaven, starring Andrew Garfield at #7.
- The movie The Gentlemen, at #9, now streaming on Netflix.
Here are the Top Ten Titles this Week
- The Batman- HBO MAX
- Ozark- Netflix
- Moon Knight – Disney +
- Better Call Saul – AMC+
- Outer Range – Prime Video
- All the Old Knives – Prime Video
- Under the Banner of Heaven – Hulu
- Death on the Nile- HBO Max and Hulu
- The Gentleman – Netflix
- Halo – Paramount +