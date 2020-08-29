The Blackman Blaze will be on the road for the second week in a row to take on Ravenwood. Blackman, coming off a tough loss in week 1, will look to get their offense going early. They take on a Ravenwood team that stomped Centennial last week 48-0.

It was all Ravenwood in the first quarter as they scored two touchdowns and converted a field goal to go up 17-0. Blackman could not find an answer to stop the Ravenwood offense as the Raptors would score again early in the second quarter to increase their lead to 24.

Blackman would get on the board late in the second quarter with a field goal, however on the following kickoff Ravenwood would take it to the house to make it 31-3 going into halftime.

Ravenwood would score the only points of the third quarter and take a 38-3 lead into the final quarter of play.

Blackman would get their first touchdown on a long pass play. They would miss the extra point, but made it a 38-9 game.

Blackman falls to 0-2 on the season and will look to turn things around next week.

