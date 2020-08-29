The Centennial Cougars first traveled to Smyrna to take on the Bulldogs on Thursday to try and get ahead of the bad weather scheduled for this weekend. However, they were only able to play a little over halfway through the first quarter before play was halted due to weather.

They resumed play this Saturday morning. Before the postponement, Smyrna had gotten out to a 14-0 lead. Smyrna would add to their lead quickly when play started up on Saturday as they scored on a long run play to make it 21-0.

In the second quarter Smyrna would strike again for a fourth touchdown in the first half and take a 28-0 lead. Centennial would punch it in the end zone just before halftime to cut it to a 28-7 game.

Centennial would come out of half time and add a field goal to make it 28-10 ball game. Smyrna would take that 28-10 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Cougars would score in the fourth quarter to make it 28-17, but Smyrna’s first half lead was all that was needed to put away the Cougars.

Smyrna would add a late touchdown in the fourth quarter to put away all hopes of a comeback for Centennial.

Smyrna would hold on from start to finish to beat the Cougars. They move to 1-1 on the season.

Check out our live scoreboard at: