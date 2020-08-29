Eagleville faced off against the Cornersville Bulldogs in week 2 on a hot, Saturday afternoon. Eagleville is coming off a tough loss in week 1 to Huntland 35-27.

Cornersville struck first with a touchdown to go up 7-0. Eagleville would take the following kickoff for a touchdown to tie the game at 7. That would be the only scoring in the first quarter.

The Bulldogs would score on a long touchdown run after an Eagle turnover to go up 14-7. Then late in the second quarter Cornersville hit a deep throw to score and go up 21-7. That would be the halftime score.

Out of halftime, both teams would trade positions back and forth until Eagleville would score a touchdown late in the third. They would miss the PAT though making it 21-13.

The Bulldogs would respond with a touchdown of their own on 2 offensive plays to increase their lead to 28-13. That is how the third quarter would end.

Later in the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs would add another touchdown to go up 35-13.

Eagleville drops another one as they fall to the Cornersville Bulldogs. Eagleville is now 0-2 on the season.

