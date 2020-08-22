The Blackman Blaze wrapped up the first week of high school football in Tennessee by traveling to Alcoa High School. The first Saturday night game of the season.

The first quarter, Blackman only ran 3 offensive plays. Alcoa marched down the field the rest of the quarter but did not reach the end zone before the quarter ended.

The first play of the second quarter Alcoa scored a touchdown to take the lead first of the game. Neither team managed to get into the end zone and Alcoa took their 7-0 lead into halftime.

Alcoa came out of half and started to make a drive before they were bit by the turnover bug. Blackman returned a fumble recovery for a touchdown to tie the game 7-7.

After Blackman threw an interception, Alcoa threw a touchdown pass on to take a 14-7 lead late in the 3rd quarter. Alcoa would score once more before the end of the 3rd to have a 21-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Things got testy in the 4th quarter when Alcoa was running the ball, a scuffle broke out and ended with some players from Blackman getting ejected. Following the penalties and ejections, Alcoa scored on the following play to add to their lead.

Alcoa would add another late touchdown to make it 35-7.

Blackman’s only touchdown came on defense. They will look to get the offense going as they are on the road again next week against Ravenwood.

