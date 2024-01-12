Offices Vandalized, Jewelry Stolen at Murfreesboro Business Strip

January 12, 2024 – Detectives would like to question the man pictured as a person of interest in a commercial burglary at a business strip on W. Northfield Blvd.

Several offices were vandalized and rummaged through. About $1,400 worth of jewelry, an Apple MacBook, money, and other items were stolen.

There was also damage to the air duct system. If you know this person of interest, please contact Detective David Kidd at 629-201-5517 or email 0994@murfreesborotn.gov.

Source: Murfreesboro Police Department

