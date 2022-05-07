A Murfreesboro Police officer was treated for smoke inhalation after helping to evacuate tenants at an early morning apartment fire on Friday. An elderly tenant was also treated for smoke inhalation. Firefighters helped to evacuate others.

Officer Joseph Shelton and Officer Dalton Parker were first on the scene. They saw smoke coming from several units at Chelsea Place Apartments, 805 Bradyville Pike, and immediately began knocking on doors and evacuating tenants. The fire was reported at 2:03 a.m. Friday, May 6. Officer Shelton heard an elderly male tenant yelling for help inside one of the units. Despite smoke billowing from the apartment, Shelton went inside and saved the elderly male, who uses a walker.

Shelton and the tenant inhaled smoke. Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services (RCEMS) personnel began treatment on the scene. RCEMS took the tenant to the hospital, where he is still recovering. Shelton was taken to the hospital by a supervisor as a precaution. He was treated and released.

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) firefighters aboard Rescue 1, and Rescue 4 also helped evacuate two adults and a young male. The child was checked out on scene by RCEMS and is okay.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, prevented it from spreading to additional units. The fire may have started on the first floor of the 1800 building. Crew members with Engine 3, Ladder 1, 2, 4, 6 and 8, Battalion Chief 1 and 2, and Safety 1 and 2, assisted since it was a multi-dwelling fire.

Four units sustained damage. Two other units were damaged by water. Firefighters breached the door to another unit to gain access to the fire which spread through the ceiling into the upper units. Six people and a dog were displaced.

The fire remains under investigation by MFRD Fire Marshal’s Office investigators.

The Heart of Tennessee Chapter of the American Red Cross assisted the families.