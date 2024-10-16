OBITUARY: Wylie Ray Herrod

Wylie Ray Herrod was born in Lascassas, TN on August 15, 1923 and departed on October 15, 2024 at the age of 101.

Wylie was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ. He was known for his sweet kind nature and quick sense of humor.

Wylie is survived by his children, Gail (Jerry) Todd, Dianne (Steve) James and step-children, Pam (Victor) Taylor, Paula (John) Curtis, Terry (Randy) Larkins. He has 20 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his first wife, Thelma Sullivan Herrod; his newborn daughter, Melissa Kay Herrod; and his second wife, Phyllis Batson Herrod; great-grandson, Stephen Williams; step-great-grandsons, Tyce Taylor and Isaac Lightburn; parents, Wylie David Herrod and Ruth Craddock Herrod; sisters, Thelma McElroy, Sara Davenport and twin sister, Ella Mae Mai; and brother, John Nathan Herrod.

Wylie proudly served as a WWII Veteran (1942-1945). He was stationed in the South Pacific, Iwo Jima, and during WWII on the USS Freemont. Battery C 4830 Antiaircraft Artillery AW Battalion. He witnessed the raising of the American Flag in Iwo Jima at the conclusion of WWII.

Mr. Herrod’s family owned and operated the old Browns Mill in Lascassas, TN many years ago. Wylie delivered sacks of flour to near-by areas by horse and buggy. He was the oldest living graduate of the old Lascassas school.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his memory to Stones River Manor, 205 Haynes Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37129.

Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until time of chapel service at 1:00 PM, Tuesday, October 22, 2024 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Pettus Reed and Doug Hutchins officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with military honors.

