OBITUARY: Claire Ann Zakhar

Claire Ann Zakhar, age 87, passed away on October 14, 2024 at Alive Hospice of Murfreesboro.

She was born in Chicago, IL and a resident of Crossville, TN before moving to Murfreesboro. While in Crossville she attended Tansi Community Church.

Claire was preceded in death by her parents, Walter Karl Schwab and Dorothy Mable Curtis Schwab; and son, John Walter Zakhar.

She is survived by her husband John Franklin Zakhar; children, Christine Marie Montagano and husband Anthony Paul, Karen Rose Cieniewicz and husband, Joseph Cieniewicz and Tracy DeAnn Beane and husband Lawrence Michael Bean; grandchildren, Anthony John Montagano, Joe Cieniewicz, John Zakhary Cieniewicz, Taylor Ann Beane-Corliss and husband Ryan Scott Corliss and Erin Florence Beane.

A memorial service will be set for a later date.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

