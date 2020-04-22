William L. Johnson, age 49, passed away April 11, 2020. He was born in Chicago and a resident of Stones River Center in Murfreesboro.

William was preceded in death by his parents, William Albert Johnson and Sheila Lancaster Johnson. He is survived by his friends at Stones River Center.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 is in charge of arrangements.

