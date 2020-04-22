Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland will hold another Live televised briefing Thursday, April 23, at 6 p.m. to be carried live on Facebook and CityTV. The televised briefing can be viewed on Comcast Xfinity channel 3 & 1094, AT&T Uverse channel 99, Roku, Apple TV via Cablecast Screenweave, www.youtube.com/cityofmurfreesboro, and city website at www.murfreesborotn.gov/citytv.

To watch the briefing live on Facebook, go to https://www.facebook.com/cityofmurfreesborotn.

The scheduled briefing comes after Gov. Lee announced Monday, April 20, 2020, that his “Stay at Home” order (Executive Order 27) will expire April 30, allowing businesses to begin a phased reopening next week.

“I want to continue to update the citizens of Murfreesboro on both the health and economic impact of the coronavirus to provide information on how to protect you and your loved ones as well as the livelihood of workers and small businesses in our community,” stated Mayor Shane McFarland. “The regular Live televised briefing on Facebook Live is a way for me to provide essential information and allow citizens and businesses to provide input and ask pertinent questions related to this crisis.”

The April 23rd Facebook Live briefing on CityTV will focus particularly on input from small businesses as the City prepares to reopen under the Governor’s guidelines. The briefings are also carried live on WGNS radio.

Many citizens and businesses have questions about how a service or business can safely reopen and operate under Governor Lee’s decision to allow the “Stay at Home” order to expire April 30. Nonessential businesses will open according to specific guidance that will be provided by the Governor and the Economic Recovery Group. The guidance will be in accordance with state and national experts in medicine and business. Proper Social distancing and hygiene protocols will continue.

Phase 1 of President Trump’s “Opening Up American Again” provides guidance on how local governments can begin phased-in operations and ease restrictions. Mayor McFarland, under Governor Lee’s guidance, the advice of health authorities and local businesses, will over the days and weeks, advise relaxing restrictions by allowing some non-essential businesses to resume commerce safely while maintaining proper social distancing.

“This will not be a return to normal life, not just yet,” said Mayor Shane McFarland. “Some restrictions, especially for vulnerable populations in nursing homes and senior living facilities, still remain appropriate. Even with a planned reopening, everyone should continue to practice social distancing and good hygiene.”

McFarland added, “This will only be Phase 1 of the three phases in a return to normalcy. As we all know, returning to normal will take some time but the need to open up businesses and the economy is critical to commerce and economic welfare. Our top priority has been, and will continue to be, public safety.”

Until May 1, the governor’s Executive Orders stipulate, “Businesses or organizations that do not perform Essential Services shall not be open for access or use by the public or its members.” The Executive Orders allow for the continuation of essential businesses. Non-essential businesses including establishments open for eating or drinking onsite, are ordered to remain closed until April 30. For more information on non-essential businesses, Governor Lee’s Executive Orders and other information, visit https://www.tn.gov/governor/covid-19.html.

Mayor McFarland issues local Declarations pursuant to special emergency powers granted to local governments pursuant to state law and follows Executive Orders issued by Governor Bill Lee in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Mayor holds regular Live televised briefings on Facebook and CityTV to provide updates on the crisis and answer questions in real-time. The live broadcasts are aired on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/cityofmurfreesborotn.

