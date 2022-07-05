Mr. Wesley G. Christopher, age 86, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Monday, July 4, 2022. He was born in Rutherford County, TN to the late Pete T. and Thelma Williams Christopher. Mr. Christopher was a truck driver for Prince Oil and Huddleston Oil. He was a Christian man and faithful member of Lighthouse Baptist Church. Mr. Christopher loved spending time with his family, working in the garden, and fishing for anything that would bite on Percy Priest Lake.

Mr. Christopher is survived by his wife of 63 years, Nancy Clark Christopher; children, Reba Cella and her husband Will, Pete Christopher, and Robin Christopher Jakes; grandchildren, Mary Katherine Shultz and her husband Ryan, Mark Cella, Renee Averitt and her husband Jason, Scott Christopher, and Laine Christopher; great-grandchildren, Jace and Tatum Averitt; and many extended family members.

Visitation with the family will be Thursday, July 7, 2022 from 10:00am until 11:00am at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 7, 2022 at 11:00am at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.