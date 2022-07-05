Sammy Stafford, age 73 of Smyrna passed away on July 4, 2022. Born in 1948 to the late Roscoe and Edith Brown Stafford, Sammy is also preceded in death by his great-grandson: Otto Wayne Moody; stepfather: Lewis R. Jones; brothers: Donnie and Billy Stafford; and sister: Mary Stafford.

Sammy is survived by his wife of 51 years: Sally Emerton Stafford; children: John (Shannon) Wayne Stafford and Chris Stafford; grandchildren: Steven (Amy) Stafford and Kayla (Tyler) Moody; great-grandchildren: Isaac Stafford, Kaitlyn Lamb, and Reagan and Ryelo Moody; and sisters; Pauline Smith and Debbie Faulkner.

The family will hold a celebration of life at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna on Thursday July 7, 2022 from 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm.