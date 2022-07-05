Michael Rader, age 86 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, died Sunday, July 3, 2022, at Clarendale at Bellevue Place, Nashville. He was a native of Wheeling, West Virginia and a son of the late Peter and Mary Rader. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Rader and brothers, Emil and Peter Rader.

Visitation with the family will be Thursday, July 7, 2022 from 10:00am until the time of a funeral mass beginning at 11:00am at Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Murfreesboro.

Please check back as a full obituary will be posted in full once it becomes available.