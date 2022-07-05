Mr. Dallas Henderson Burns, age 82, of Eagleville, TN passed away Monday, July 4, 2022. He was born in Rockvale, TN to the late Wash H. and Mary Tennessee Crick Burns.

Mr. Burns was a 1957 graduate of Rockvale High School. He then went on to proudly serve his country in the United States Marine Corps. Mr. Burns earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Middle Tennessee State University. He worked for G.E. for many years, starting the bottom, and retiring as an engineer. Mr. Burns loved his family especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a faithful member of Rockvale Church of God and taught there as well. He enjoyed wood crafts and playing guitar.

Mr. Burns is survived by his children, Mary Lynn Burns Goins, Billy Burns and his wife Cindy, Paul Anthony Davenport, and Keila Dianne Gadd and her husband Buddy; grandchildren, Christopher Davenport and his wife Courtney, Kristin Nichole Goins, Kara Diane Willett and her husband Blake, Caussaundra Ann Davenport, Kelsey Jean Brown, Rob Burns, Matthew David Burns, and James William Jordan II; great-grandchildren, Charles William Layne Woodall, William Case Willett, Noelle Rayne Willett, Kailyn Jean Brown, Kylie Dianne Brown, and Juno Lynn Jordan; and a host of family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Pasty Diane Harris Burns.

Visitation with the family will be Thursday, July 7, 2022 from 3:00pm until 7:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Friday, July 8, 2022 at 10:00am at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Burns Cemetery.