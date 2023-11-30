OBITUARY: Wanda Faye Mosley

Wanda Faye Mosley, age 74 of Murfreesboro passed away on Monday, November 27, 2023.

She was a native of Rutherford County and was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Baird, Sr, and Catherine Davis Baird; brother, Thomas Baird, Jr., niece, Susan Keener.

Ms. Mosley had worked for many years at Sissy’s Restaurant in Smyrna.

She is survived by her sister, Ruth Ann Huff, aunt, Aunt, Rebecca Evans, and great-nieces, Autum Raffaele, Allison Keener.

Visitation will be from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM on Saturday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Memorial service will be at 5:00 PM Saturday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. www.woodfinchapel.com

