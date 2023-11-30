OBITUARY: Bobby Gene Burnett Jr.

Bobby Gene Burnett, Jr. age 52, passed away November 29, 2023.

He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County.

Bobby was preceded in death by his father, Bobby Gene Burnett, Sr; and grandparents, Ocie and Hollis Burnett and Rebecca and Irvin Layhew.

He is survived by his mother, Mary Katherine (Richard) Layhew Rice; step-mother, Marcee Burnett; brothers, Michael (Christine) Burnett, Troy Burnett, Richard Rice, Jr.; niece, Bella Burnett, nephews, Austin Burnett, Kenneth Burnett, Preston Burnett, Alantay Rice; and great-nephew, Beckett Burnett.

Visitation will be from 1:00 PM until time of memorial service at 2:00 PM, Friday, December 1, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Doyle Hayes officiating.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/