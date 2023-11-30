OBITUARY: Herbert Ray Skinner

In loving memory of Herbert Ray Skinner age 79, born on January 25, 1944, and peacefully departed on November 28, 2023.

A dedicated veteran of the Army, he bravely served in Vietnam, embodying courage, and honor throughout his military journey.

Herbert is survived by his beloved wife, Sondra, and leaves behind a legacy cherished by his four children: Dominic (Rachelle) Skinner, Antionette (Steve) Edge, Kathy (Fred) Spencer, and Robert Skinner. He is also remembered by his three stepchildren, Terry Williamson, Cathy Cook, and Scot Williamson, along with seven grandchildren: Jerry Edge, Ellen Van Brink (Whitney), Shane Edge (Ashley), Joshua Skinner, Militia Skinner, Ethan Spencer, and Emma Spencer.

Preceded in death by his father and mother, Mr. & Mrs. Robert Shelton Skinner, and two brothers, Melvin Skinner, Emery (Judy) Skinner, and stepdaughter Carol Taylor. Herbert leaves a lasting impact on the hearts of those who knew him. His memory is carried on by six great-grandchildren: Blane, Allison, Kaelyn, Ainsley, Jordan, and Addalee.

Herbert Ray Skinner was a man who found joy in family, had a passion for flying, and was known for his ever-present smile. His willingness to help others endeared him to many, and he passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by the love of his family. May he rest in eternal peace, and may his memory continue to bring comfort to those who knew and loved him.

Visitation with the family will be on Saturday, December 2, 2023, from 11:00 AM to 12:45 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. A 1:00 PM graveside service with military honors will be held following the visitation at Mapelview Cemetery, with Rev. Edgar Boles officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

An online guestbook for the Skinner family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. (615) 459-3254.

