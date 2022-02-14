Virginia Lee Phillips Wilson, age 93, passed away on Friday, February 11, 2022 at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro.

Virginia was retired as an office coordinator for the TN state employment security office. She was a member of the Third Baptist Church and a lifelong resident of Rutherford County.

Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Rufus Randall Wilson; parents, Herbert Spencer Phillips and Lora Lee Lannom Phillips; son, Herbert Bendel Wilson; brother, Hulan Phillips; sisters, Etta Moore Lester and Erline Phillips Lane.

She is survived by her son, Randall Dean Wilson; grandchildren, David Randall (Melody) Wilson, Brent Camron (Melissa) Wilson, Rebecca Laurel (Jim Lauderdale) Wilson; and great-grandchild, David Randall Wilson Jr.

A chapel service for Virginia will be at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at Jennings & Ayers with Rev. Paul Lane officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Visitation with the family will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.