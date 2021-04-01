Timothy Starr, age 81 of LaVergne, died Monday, March 29, 2021 at StoneCrest Medical Center following a brief illness. A native of Nenagh, County Tipperary, Ireland, he was a son of the late Timothy and Betty Starr. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ernie Starr.

Survivors include his wife, Faye Starr; children, Angela (Chris) Buckner, Dennis (Rhonda) Starr, Steven (Laura) Alsup, Joey Griffin, Amanda Yacoubi (Michael Girgus); grandchildren, Emily, Brett, Ryan, Peyton, Isaac, Riley, Maisie, Calliope, Jazmyn, Jeremy; brothers, Stephen Starr and Michael Starr; sisters, Liz Flannery and Margaret Starr; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Mr. Starr was a US Air Force veteran and retired from HT Hackney as a materials handler.

Visitation will be Wednesday, March 31, 2021 from 4:00 until 6:00pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. A burial with military honors will be held 1:00pm EST Friday, April 2, 2021 at the Mountain Home National Cemetery, Mountain Home Tennessee.

