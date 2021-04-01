Kevin Allen Norris, 50, passed away unexpectedly on March 28, 2021 at his home in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

He will be remembered as a smart, talented, and loving husband, father, son, uncle, brother, and friend. He was born December 18, 1970 to Peggy H. Norris and the late Joe C. Norris. He graduated from Ripley High School in 1988 and the University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy in 1994.

Kevin’s love of flying led him to obtain his pilot’s license at age 17. He acquired his commercial license later in life and flew mostly for pleasure. He had an incredible love for music and, in recent years played the keyboard in a 50’s/60’s band named Vintage.

He was a former Clinical Infusion Pharmacist at TwelveStone Health Partners. Prior to his work with TwelveStone, he was Vice President of National Accounts for AmerisourceBergen Corporation.

Kevin will be lovingly remembered by his former wife of 21 years, Ashlee; daughter, Lexi (10); and son, Parker (17). He will also be fondly remembered by his Mother, Peggy; brother, Chris(Laura); and nephews, Nick, and Noah. He was preceded in death by his Father, Joe C. Norris; grandmother, Lucille Morrison; and grandparents, Clarence H. and Ora B. Norris.

A private memorial service is under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels and an online guestbook is available for the Norris family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

In remembrance of Kevin’s life, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to your favorite charity.