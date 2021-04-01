Mr. Charles R. “Bob” Martin, Jr., age 71, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Monday, March 29, 2021.

He was born in Cleveland, MS to the late Charles R., Sr. and Doris Spurlock Martin. Mr. Martin earned his Master’s in Public Service from Western Kentucky University. He worked as the Juvenile Court Clerk in Shelby County for 27 years until his retirement. Mr. Martin was always seen wearing a Harley-Davidson shirt and enjoyed riding his Trike. He enjoyed hunting and fishing in the outdoors and raised English Bulldogs.

Mr. Martin is survived by his wife of 50 years, Joan Martin; children, Jennifer Kindle and her husband Ryan of Murfreesboro and Charles R. “Bobby” Martin, III of Birmingham, AL; grandchildren, Charles “Charlie” R. Martin, IV and Kaleigh Kindle; sister, Tami Bivens and her husband Jimmy of Memphis, TN; sister-in-law, June Geoghegan; brothers-in-law, Bill Geoghegan and his wife Dottie and Rick Geoghegan and Patti; numerous nieces and nephews; and faithful canine companion, Sadie.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the American Humane Society at https://www.americanhumane.org/?form=MakeADifference in memory of Mr. Martin.