Susie Mae Harrell, age 74, passed away July 16, 2021 in Murfreesboro. She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond Lowe Harrell and Lera May Leyhew Harrell. She is survived by several nieces and nephews.

No service is planned at this time.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.