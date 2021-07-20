Johnny Ray Smith, age 72, passed away on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at NHC of Murfreesboro. He was a carpenter. He enjoyed watching Nascar races and was the biggest fan of Dale Earnhardt. He was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Johnnie Smith; wife, Linda Smith; brothers, Melvin, Sam, Jerry; and a sister, Peggy.

He is survived by his daughter, Lori Fortner and her husband Ryan; grandchildren, Christopher and Kayla Fortner; brother, Robert Smith and his wife Teresa; and many other family and friends.

Visitation with family and friends will be Tuesday, July 20, 2021 from 4:00-8:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro, TN. Funeral service will be Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Brother Charles Ray officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Family will serve as pallbearers.