Johnny Ray Smith

Johnny Ray Smith, age 72, passed away on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at NHC of Murfreesboro. He was a carpenter. He enjoyed watching Nascar races and was the biggest fan of Dale Earnhardt. He was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Johnnie Smith; wife, Linda Smith; brothers, Melvin, Sam, Jerry; and a sister, Peggy.

He is survived by his daughter, Lori Fortner and her husband Ryan; grandchildren, Christopher and Kayla Fortner; brother, Robert Smith and his wife Teresa; and many other family and friends.

Visitation with family and friends will be Tuesday, July 20, 2021 from 4:00-8:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro, TN. Funeral service will be Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Brother Charles Ray officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Family will serve as pallbearers.


Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here