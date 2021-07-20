Vicki Sue Sorrell

Vicki Sue Sorrell, 60 was called home on July 18, 2021, in Murfreesboro, TN, after a long battle with cancer. She was born on March 24th, 1961, in North Ridgeville, Ohio to the late Bill and Helen Gibson.

She loved being with family and spending time by the pool with her grandchildren. She had an infectious smile, was a nurturing, selfless mother, and grandmother. She loved to make jewelry and had a passion to crochet, as well as many other crafts.

She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Pat Sorrell of Murfreesboro, TN.
Her children Lisa Hill of Murfreesboro, TN, Patrick (Soozin) Sorrell of Bell Buckle, TN
Cameron (Stacy) Sorrell of Murfreesboro, TN.

Grandchildren: Larz Burns, Timothy Burns, Emma Sorrell, Liam Sorrell, Brody Cordes, Hailey Cordes, and Victor Sorrell.
Siblings: Larry Gibson of Dunedin, Florida, Ken (Tamara) Gibson of Amherst, Ohio, and Carol Gibson of Paisley, Florida.
Brother/Sister-in-Law Destry Sorrell of Barney, Georgia, Jeff (Jeri) Sorrell of Mayday, Georgia, and Kim (Steve) Harnage of Barney, Georgia.
Many Nieces and Nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents Bill and Helen Gibson, grandson Damion Burns, granddaughter Willow Sorrell, Father-in-Law Billy Sorrell, and Mother-in-Law Sandi Sorrell.
Services will be posted at a later date.

In Lieu of Flowers you can make donations to the Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute in Nashville, TN.

To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Vicki Sue Sorrell, please visit our Tribute Store.


