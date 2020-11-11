Sue Carolyn Bush, age 73 of La Vergne. She was born in Nashville and was preceded in death by her daughters: Ashley Vantrease and Pamela Hoyt. Parents: Johnny Jackson and Virginia Ladd Jackson. Brothers: Ted Jackson and Roger Jackson and sister, Janice Graves.

She is survived by her husband of 28 years, Marlon Bush as well as sons, James (Kim) Hassell, Johnny (Michelle) Hassell, J D (Michele) Hoyt, Eric Bush, Keith (Christine)Bush, and Dwight Bush. She was a loving grandmother to 19 and great grandmother to 3.

Visitation will be Friday 4:00PM to 7:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service 10:00AM Saturday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com