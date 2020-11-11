Blackman High students will extend distance learning until Monday, November 16 due to several teachers still on quarantine, says James Evans, Rutherford County Schools Communications Director.

The school was planning to reopen for in person learning tomorrow, November 12, but RCS decided to extend the school’s closure through this Friday as several teachers will be out of quarantine by Monday, November 16.

This means in-person students will return on Monday, Nov. 16, unless they too are on quarantine.

“We know this can be frustrating and inconvenient for some parents, but we appreciate your understanding as we address COVID-19 in our community. Thanks for all that you do as parents, and by working together, we will get through this pandemic,” writes Evans in an email to parents.