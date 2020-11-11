Debra Whittemore, age 64 of Lascassas, Tennessee, formerly of Smyrna, died Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Nashville, a daughter of the late Leon McCanless, Jr. and Mary Henry McCanless. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Whittemore.

Survivors include two sons, Mark and Tim Whittemore, both of Lascassas; grandchildren, Tylar Whittemore, Brooklyn Whittemore, Gauge Whittemore and Brittany Leimer; great grandchildren, Charlotte and Payton Whittemore; a sister, Margie Pressler, and a host of other loving family and friends.

She will be buried alongside her husband Dennis during graveside services, 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery under the direction of Woodfin Memorial Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the family to help with funeral expenses. An online guestbook is available for the Whittemore family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

