OBITUARY: Sheila May Cannon

Sheila May Cannon, age 75 left this world to be with our Lord and Savior on May 20, 2023 after an extended stay at the hospital.

She was a loving Wife, Mother, Nana, Sister and Friend. She was born to Milton and Joan Lynch on May 13, 1948 in Manchester, Tn. After graduating Cosmetology School, Sheila relocated to Murfreesboro, Tn where she lived for the next 55 years.

She is survived by sisters Carole (Kenneth) Waterson and Susan (Chuck) Barrett. Sheila is also survived by her loving husband of 31 years Wesley Cannon Jr, Daughters, Amy Bumpus, Kara (Adrain) Folmar, Tess (Josh) Hogancamp and son Jason (Cheyenne) Bumpus. She has 9 grandchildren. Lexi (Spencer) Ratliff, Derrick Bass, Jase Bumpus, Hunter Bumpus, Melia (Tyler) Cobbs, Allie Campbell, Savannah Bass, Blaine Bumpus and Kynady Doty. She has 4 great-grandchildren Lincoln Ratliff, Everly Ratliff, Liam Bumpus and Wilder Ratliff. Also special friend Wanda Smith.

Sheila was preceded in death by her parents Milton and Joan Lynch. Also great grandson Rhett Ratliff.

The visitation with family will be 4p-7p Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home. The chapel service will be at 11a on Thursday, May 25, 2023 with Pastor Kenneth Hale officiating. Burial will follow at the Lynch Cemetery in Manchester, Tn.

In lieu of flowers, you can make a donation to The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

