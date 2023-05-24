OBITUARY: April Evelyn Williams

April Evelyn Williams, age 41, passed away on Monday, May 22, 2023 at her residence.

She was born in Davidson County and has lived most of her life in Rutherford County.

April is survived by her parents, Eddy Boone and Betty George Anne Wilkerson; husband, Jeremy Lee Williams, Sr.; son, Jeremy Lee Williams, Jr.; brothers, Jason Wilkerson and Danny Wilkerson.

Visitation will be 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM, Friday, May 26, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Graveside service will be at 2:30 PM in Mapleview Cemetery with Dr. Lenny Farmer officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home to help the family with funeral costs.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

