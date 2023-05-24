Jessica Jackson Named Next Principal of Blackman Middle

Jessica Jackson has been named as the next principal of Blackman Middle School.

She first joined Rutherford County Schools in 2006. Previously, she served as a classroom teacher at Blackman High School and Stewarts Creek High School, as well as Page High School in Franklin.

With 18 years in education, Dr. Jackson brings her experience as assistant principal of Blackman Middle School to her role as principal of the school.

“It is my honor to announce Dr. Jessica Jackson as the next principal at Blackman Middle School,” Director of Schools Dr. Jimmy Sullivan said. “Dr. Jackson clearly articulated a plan and desire to continue the strong traditions at BMS while also continuing the upward trajectory of academic excellence.”

In her time at Blackman Middle, Jackson has served as the Math PLC administrator, English Language Arts PLC administrator and Special Education Department administrator among many other supervisory positions.

Jackson received her doctorate in education from Lipscomb University and her master’s in administration and supervision from Middle Tennessee State University.

“I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to lead Blackman Middle School,” Jackson said. “The Blackman community is a special place, and I am excited to continue the strong traditions and culture that sets Blackman apart.”

Jackson’s experience with serving the students and teachers of Blackman, as well as her familiarity with the school, will be greatly beneficial in her time as principal. In addition to her experience in administration, Jackson has 13 years of experience as a classroom teacher.

Jackson succeeds Dr. Amy Connifey-Marlin, who is retiring as BMS principal.

“I would like to thank Dr. Sullivan for entrusting me to continue the work at Blackman Middle School. I would also like to thank Dr. Connifey-Marlin for giving me numerous opportunities to learn and grow as a leader,” Jackson said. “I plan to model and encourage a strong work ethic, the importance of collaboration and accountability to the faculty, staff and students of Blackman Middle.”

With a history of leadership experience at Blackman schools and a well-articulated plan for Blackman Middle School’s future, Rutherford County welcomes Dr. Jackson to her new role as principal of Blackman Middle.

“I look forward to working with Dr. Jackson in this new role,” Director Sullivan said.