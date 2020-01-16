Mrs. Sharon Lynn Mahaffey, age 72, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020. She was born in Memphis, TN to the late Malvin and Nellie Forister Crim. Mrs. Mahaffey worked for Standard Register. She was happy to do for others and enjoyed a good story.

Mrs. Mahaffey is survived by her son, Bob Morris; daughter-in-law, Autumn Morris; grandchildren, Matthew Morris of LasVegas, NV, Chelse Morris of Murfreesboro, Dalton Clark of Gallatin, TN, and Robert “R.W.” Morris, III of Franklin, TN; great-granddaughter, Layke Wilson of Murfreesboro; siblings, Denise Garner of Vicksburg, MS, Alan Crim of Memphis, TN, and Penny Postlewait of Pleasant View, TN; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, H.J. Mahaffey, Jr., and a brother, Butch Crim.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 9:00am until 11:00am at Woodfin Memorial. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11:00am at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.