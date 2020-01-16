Lisa Sanders Fox, age 46 of Readyville died Tuesday January 14, 2020. She was a native of Rutherford County and was preceded in death by her father Ernest Ray Sanders. Lisa was of the Baptist Faith and a graduate of Oakland High School.

She is survived by her boyfriend, Justin Ogles, children, Justin Cash and wife Terra, and Devon Fox and fiancé Kasey Carter; grandchildren, Finnley Leuthner and BrayLynn “Fat Head” Fox; mother, Brenda Coleman Sanders; sister Angela Sanders, brother Terry Ray Sanders and wife Mandi, and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 12 Noon till 2:00PM Sunday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Celebration of Life service will be 2:00PM Sunday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. www.woodfinchapel.com