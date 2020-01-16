Mrs. Rosalinda Visitacion Harper, age 69, of LaVergne, TN went to be with the Lord Wednesday, January 15, 2020 while surrounded by her family. She was born in Manila, Philippines to the late Ricardo and Pilar Manahan Visitacion. Mrs. Harper worked in the business office for the Veteran’s Affairs in Nashville and Murfreesboro. She was a faithful member of St. Luke’s Catholic Church.

Mrs. Harper is survived by her husband of eight years, Mike Harper; children, Robert Lozano of Discovery Bay, CA and Richard Lozano and his wife Fides of San Leandro, CA; grandchildren, Gage, Logan, Chase, Bianca, Melissa, Michael, Haceena, and Lucy; great-grandchildren, Evelyn, Leo, and Alexander; siblings, Nelly Burbank of Green Cove Springs, FL, Rolando Visitacion of Smyrna, TN, Robbie Visitacion and his wife Suzanne of Mt. Juliet, TN, and Richard Visitacion and his wife Pam of Seattle, WA; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Rosie Lozano.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, January 17, 2020 from 4:00pm until 7:00pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna with a rosary to be held at 7:00pm. A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11:00am at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Smyrna with an hour of visitation prior to the Mass. Burial of Mrs. Harper’s cremated remains will take place Friday, January 24, 2020 at 10:00am in Calvary Cemetery in Nashville, TN.