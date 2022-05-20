Ruby Dean Vaughn Baird, age 80 of the Kittrell community in Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

Born in Davidson County, TN, she was the daughter of the late Hugh Foster and Ethel M. Bullard Vaughn. Mrs. Ruby was also preceded in death by her sisters, Mattie Belle Taylor, and Gracie Pearl Allen.

Mrs. Ruby is survived by her husband of 62 years, John Baird; son, Alvin Baird, and his wife Cristy; daughter, Donna Dean Primm, and her husband George “Bubba” Primm; bonus daughter, Ginger Brooks and her husband Chris; grandsons, Landon Primm, Dalton Primm and his wife Lacy, and Dillon Primm all of Murfreesboro, TN; brothers, Bobby Lee Vaughn, Billy Lee Vaughn and his wife Judy, and Hugh Lee Vaughn; and a sister, Nellie Jean Williams all of Murfreesboro, TN.

Mrs. Ruby attended Harvest View Baptist Church and Taylor’s Chapel Baptist Church. Known as “Mrs. Ruby” she was instrumental in caring for many children in the Kittrell community. With the gift of a servant’s heart, she dedicated her life to making sure everyone around her was taken care of. She even extended this love by creating many crocheted items for babies and the elderly. Her smile was infectious, and whoever met Mrs. Ruby fell in love with her beautiful soul. She touched many people and will forever be an important part of anyone’s life who came into her presence.

Funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Rev. Brian Harrell officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM Saturday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Baird & Primm Family Cemetery in the Kittrell community with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

An online guestbook for the Baird family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/