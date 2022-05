Biomat USA held its ribbon cutting for its Murfreesboro location on Monday, May 9, 2022, at 1956 Old Fort Parkway in Murfreesboro.

With plasma donation centers across the United States, the Grifols network likely has a location that’s convenient for you. We look forward to your visit to our Murfreesboro, TN location.

Biomat USA

1956 Old Fort Parkway

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

(615) 895-2991

Facebook