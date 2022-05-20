David Gaston Jordan passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family in the early morning of Wednesday, May 18th, 2022.

He was born to parents Gaston and Bessie Jordan on June 2nd, 1937, in Kosciusko, Mississippi.

David achieved his Bachelor of Mathematics from Mississippi State, worked at Better Bilt Aluminum and Crosslin Supply, and retired from the Tennessee Farmers Cooperative. He served his country as a captain in the United States Army. David was a faithful member of First United Methodist Church in Smyrna, TN, and also a member of the Masonic Lodge in McComb, Mississippi.

David is survived by his loving wife, Lydia Jordan; children, Nikolaus Jordan and Marga (Richard) Zago; sister, Mary Kathrine (Raymon) Callahan; brother-in-law, Karl-Heinz (Gudrun) Petry; and a number of nieces and nephews. He is preceded by his parents, Gaston P. Jordan and Bessie Spain Jordan.

A visitation with the family is being held on Monday, May 23rd, 2022, from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Woodfin Funeral Chapel in Smyrna, TN. A service will begin at 11:00 AM concluding the visitation and will be followed by the funeral service with military honors. A graveside will be held at 1:00 PM for family at the Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Pegram, TN. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

